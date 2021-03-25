This trendy Brooklyn restaurant is bringing its wood-fired menu to Wynwood

Inside Shelter, a new restaurant coming to Wynwood from Brooklyn, New York. Handout

Another new restaurant from New York has decided to try its luck in Miami — and this one is from Williamsburg.

This week, Shelter joins myriad other New York transplants that have arrived in the Magic City. A staple in the trendy Brooklyn neighborhood since 2013, it’s opening in Miami’s trendy neighborhood (Wynwood, of course).

The restaurant, which will seat 160 and reportedly has what it calls “hunting lodge chic” design, boasts a rustic, wood-fired menu that pays homage to its the Italian and Argentine roots of its creators.

Pizzas are on the menu, including pies of the gluten-free variety. But there’s more, starting with such appetizers as steamed mussels with fire-toasted bread, truffled mac and cheese, a meat and cheese board and something we can’t stop thinking about, crispy artichokes with pecorino cheese dip. No word if you can slurp the dip through a straw, but we may try.

Shelter’s empanadas come with traditional and nontraditional fillings.

Empanadas are popular at Shelter, too, particularly favorites like the BBQ piggy; humita (sweet corn, scallion, nutmeg and bechamel; and mushroom, kale and goat cheese. Can they stand up to the challenge of Miami empanadas? Only one way to find out.

Main plates include burgers, a roasted half chicken, parillada for two and slow braised double rubbed pork ribs.

The cocktail menu leans toward brown spirits (think whiskey, bourbon, scotch) as well as craft beers from local and indie brewers.

Shelter opens Friday, March 26.

Shelter

Address: 10 NE 27th St., Miami

Opening: March 26

More information: www.shelterbrooklyn.com or 305-603-8970