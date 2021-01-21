Step aside, tacos. Miami just got a bunch of new Japanese restaurants.

The Hama Chili from Uchi Miami looks like a work of art.

In case you didn’t realize it, Japanese fusion is taking over Miami.

We are all for this.

Amid the usual onslaught of taquerias — which are also pretty popular these days — Japanese fusion and sushi restaurants are popping up all over the place. At luxury resorts. In trendy Wynwood. On a rooftop in Midtown. There are omakase experiences and specialty cocktails to be had.

Here are a few new places to start your Miami sushi journey.

Salvaje

Sushi is king at Salvaje, but there are many other choices on the menu.

This internationally famous import, with restaurants in Spain, Panama and Colombia, will be opening its first U.S. location on the rooftop of Hyde Midtown Miami. The 170-seat garden includes daybeds, tables, an omakase sushi bar — and the brand’s four signature golden rhinos.

Itamae

Nando and Val Chang at the Politan Hall food hall spot where they and their father started Itamae. They have now moved to a permanent location downstairs. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Brother-and-sister team Val and Nando Changs opened their culinary celebration of all things Japanese and Peruvian across the courtyard from its original spot in Mia Market (formerly Politan Row and St. Roch Market). Good news: The bigger location means a bigger menu.

Ke-Uh

Ke-uH, which has sister restaurants in Key Biscayne and Weston, will serve a tapas-style menu.

Sunny Isles Beach’s award-winning resort Acqualina Resort & Residences has opened this spot in the former space of AQ with indoor and outdoor seating areas that overlook the ocean and a menu of tapas-style shareable plates.

Mr. OmaKase

The premium omakase experience is 18 courses at $119 per person. George Arango @Mr.Eats305

The owners of Poke OG from 1 800 Lucky Asian food hall in Wynwood teamed up with master sushi chef Ryo Kato to open this new sushi spot in downtown Miami. Happily for your wallet, there are three different levels of omakase experiences.

Saka Mori

Saka Mori, which serves Japanese fusion, is opening in Sunny Isles Beach.

The owners of North Miami Beach’s Yakko-San have opened this new fusion restaurant in the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. Expect sushi and Japanese tapas.

Uchi

Bluefin crudo from Uchi Miami in Wynwood.

This Austin-born spot expanded across Texas and on Jan. 30 it opens a 175-seat restaurant with a wraparound patio in Wynwood. There are three different omakase experiences, a specialty cocktail menu and intriguing menu items like bigeye tuna, goat cheese, apple zu and shiso or smoked yellowtail, yuca crisp, Marcona almonds and Asian pear.