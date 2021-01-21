Food
Step aside, tacos. Miami just got a bunch of new Japanese restaurants.
In case you didn’t realize it, Japanese fusion is taking over Miami.
We are all for this.
Amid the usual onslaught of taquerias — which are also pretty popular these days — Japanese fusion and sushi restaurants are popping up all over the place. At luxury resorts. In trendy Wynwood. On a rooftop in Midtown. There are omakase experiences and specialty cocktails to be had.
Here are a few new places to start your Miami sushi journey.
Salvaje
This internationally famous import, with restaurants in Spain, Panama and Colombia, will be opening its first U.S. location on the rooftop of Hyde Midtown Miami. The 170-seat garden includes daybeds, tables, an omakase sushi bar — and the brand’s four signature golden rhinos.
Itamae
Brother-and-sister team Val and Nando Changs opened their culinary celebration of all things Japanese and Peruvian across the courtyard from its original spot in Mia Market (formerly Politan Row and St. Roch Market). Good news: The bigger location means a bigger menu.
Ke-Uh
Sunny Isles Beach’s award-winning resort Acqualina Resort & Residences has opened this spot in the former space of AQ with indoor and outdoor seating areas that overlook the ocean and a menu of tapas-style shareable plates.
Mr. OmaKase
The owners of Poke OG from 1 800 Lucky Asian food hall in Wynwood teamed up with master sushi chef Ryo Kato to open this new sushi spot in downtown Miami. Happily for your wallet, there are three different levels of omakase experiences.
Saka Mori
The owners of North Miami Beach’s Yakko-San have opened this new fusion restaurant in the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. Expect sushi and Japanese tapas.
Uchi
This Austin-born spot expanded across Texas and on Jan. 30 it opens a 175-seat restaurant with a wraparound patio in Wynwood. There are three different omakase experiences, a specialty cocktail menu and intriguing menu items like bigeye tuna, goat cheese, apple zu and shiso or smoked yellowtail, yuca crisp, Marcona almonds and Asian pear.
