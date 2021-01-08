This Michelin-star Korean steakhouse from New York is opening soon in Miami

Get ready for a luxury steak experience at New York’s Cote, which is opening its first restaurant in Miami.

Getting a reservation at New York’s Cote, a Michelin-star Korean steakhouse, is not an easy task.

Now, lovers of luxury steak can try their luck in Miami.

The creation of hospitality entrepreneur Simon Kim, Cote is opening its first location outside New York next month in the Design District. The 5,892-square-foot restaurant will seat 100 and specialize in prime cuts that it ages in an in-house, a dry-aging room that also acts as a design element.

Cote is the only Korean steakhouse in the world to earn a coveted Michelin star, so it’s no surprise the focus is on the beef. Specialties include American Wagyu with a Beef Marbling Score of 10 or above (trust us — this is good). You can choose between dry-aged New York strips or ribeyes or the Japanese A5 Wagyu from Miyazaki Prefecture.

Diners can also choose from two different tasting experiences: The Butcher’s Feast, four selections of the chef’s favorite cuts, or, for the true aficionado, a 10-course Steak Omakase experience.

This is how luxurious this places is: There’s even a signature salt that seasons your steak, a proprietary blend made of British Maldon salt, Himalayan pink salt and Korean thousand-day sea salt.

With steak comes wine, and the new Miami Cote will feature more than 1,200 wines with some bottles dating back to the 1870s. For a cocktail before dinner head to the restaurant bar, Undercote, and try a specialty cocktail from bartender Sondre Kasin, who appeared in Esquire’s 2019 “Best Bars in America” list.

Simon Kim is ready for South Florida to experience his restaurant.

“I fell in love with the people of Miami, its vibrancy, its diversity and the booming restaurant scene of Miami,” he said in a press release. “I want to open Cote in places where I love to spend my time, so it’s the perfect second home for us.”

Cote

Where: 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight daily

Opening: February 2021

More information: www.cotenyc.com