This Japanese restaurant is internationally famous. Now it’s opening on a Miami rooftop

Sunsets are going to be a thing at the new Salvaje restaurant.

Japanese fusion restaurant Salvaje is internationally famous, in Spanish cities like Ibiza, Barcelona and Madrid, as well as in Panama and Colombia.

Now, Salvaje is opening its first U.S. location in Miami.

The restaurant, led by executive chef Fermin Azkue, will occupy the rooftop of Hyde Midtown Miami. The restaurant will feature a retractable roof and include a 170-seat garden with bamboo daybeds, tables and an omakase sushi bar.

Also important: the restaurant’s signature gold rhino heads will be on the premises, too.

You want golden rhino heads? You’ve got golden rhino heads at Salvaje.

The menu includes octopus from Galicia, Alaskan King salmon, Japanese tuna and Wagyu beef as well as a seasonally shifting sushi and omakase menu. Specialties include lobster dumplings and wok rice with duck, and meat lovers can try the grilled and glazed lamb shank with teriyaki sauce.

“We at Salvaje have put the quality of our food and nature of the ultimate guest experience at the forefront of our brand,” said chef Azkue in a press release. “Since opening our doors in Latin America, Salvaje has become a must-visit restaurant for tourists and locals alike.”

Salvaje has many specialty cocktails, including the Rita Salvaje, made from Don Julio Blanco, Grand Marnier, orange juice, tonka beans and ginger and comes in a chest.

Because of the rooftop location and lounge-y atmosphere, sunset at Salvaje will certainly be a thing. Fortunately there’s a special Sunset Hour happy hour with drink specials and a special food menu from 4-6 p.m. every day.

Salvaje

Where: 101 NE 34th St., Midtown Miami

Opening: Jan. 22

Hours: 3 pm-midnight Sunday-Thursday; 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Reservations: miami.salvaje.world/cocina

Don’t want to sit on a table? Lounge on a daybed at Salvaje, on the rooftop of Hyde Midtown Miami.