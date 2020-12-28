Sunny Isle’s award-winning luxury resort to open an oceanfront Japanese tapas restaurant

Ke-uH, which has sister restaurants in Key Biscayne and Weston, will serve a tapas-style menu.

Japanese fusion is coming to one of Miami-Dade’s premiere resorts.

Aqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach has announced the opening of Ke-uH restaurant, soon to open in the former space of AO.

Joining Acqualina’s Costa Grill and Il Mulino restaurants, Ke-uH will feature indoor and outdoor seating areas that overlook the ocean. Its menu concentrates on a tapas-style shareable plates.

This is the third South Florida restaurant for the brand, after Ke-uH in Weston and a sister restaurant, Kazumi, in Key Biscayne. Chef, founder and part-owner Carlos Delfino collaborated with Master Sushi Chef Oscar Noborikawa from Nobu Miami to create the menu. Expect imported Japanese Hamachi yellowtail, uni, octopus and sweet shrimp, Scottish salmon, Yellowfin and Bigeye tuna from Central and South America and Bluefin tuna from the Mediterranean.

Ke-uH chef Oscar Noborikawa worked at Nobu Miami for 14 years.

There are non Japanese menu items — sliders, baby back ribs, even pizza! — as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

“It’s the balance in every single bite,” said Chef Noborikawa in a press release. “For me, it’s the combination of the quality of product, the preparation, the respect of and care for every single ingredient and inherent discipline to create the perfect balance of citrus, spiciness, sauce for expressive sushi.”

Earlier this year, Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach earned three top honors in USA Today’s annual 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. According to USA Today, Acqualina is the Best Destination Resort and the Best Waterfront Hotel in the United States. In addition, Acqualina Spa by ESPA was named Best Hotel Spa in the U.S.

Acqualina and its ESPA spa also made the Forbes Five-Star list in 2020.

Ke-uH

Where: Acqualina Resort & Residences, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

Opens: Jan. 4, 2021

Hours: Dinner 5:30-10 p.m. daily; bar opened from 5:30-10 p.m.

Reservations: 305-918-8000 or www.acqualinaresort.com