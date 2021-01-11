This popular Mexican brand just opened its first U.S. restaurant in Miami

Ojo De Agua Miami is the first U.S. location for the brand.

Ojo De Agua Miami is bringing a bit of Mexico to the heart of Brickell.

The new restaurant, which is now open in the SLS LUX Hotel Brickell, is the first U.S. location for the brand, which has 44 restaurants throughout Mexico, including locations in Mexico City, Chiapas, Guanajuato Hidalgo, Jalisco, Merida, Nuevo Leon, Queretaro and Quintana Roo.

“We are thrilled to expand the Ojo De Agua brand to provide Miami patrons a unique dining experience that strays from the typical Mexican restaurants in the area,” said Jorge Estrada, owner of Ojo De Agua Miami, in a press release.

“We are Miami’s first health-conscious Mexican restaurant, where the atmosphere will draw you in and the food and customer service will you keep you coming back for more. Our farm-to-table concept allows us to create some of the most popular Mexican dishes in a healthier way, all while preserving the rich flavors and taste of the cuisine that the world loves so much.”

In keeping with the inspiration for the brand — Mexico’s traditional open-air markets — Ojo De Agua will include a small market as well as indoor and outdoor dining. Customers can buy and take home homemade goods, produce and salsas.

Outdoor seating is available at Ojo De Agua Miami, as are takeout and delivery options.

The menu, which focuses on healthy options, includes specialties like spicy tuna tacos, with fish peppered on warm tortillas with spicy mayo, carrots, beets and caramelized onions. But there are also old favorites: enchiladas, molletes and chilaquiles.

The look of the restaurant’s interior also makes use of traditional Mexican culture, from mosaics and clay pots to traditional kitchen utensils.

Sweet potato and papantla vanilla salad with salmon from Ojo De Agua Miami.

Ojo De Agua Miami

Where: 851 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

The bar at Ojo De Agua Miami.