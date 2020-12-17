Owners of Yakko-San are opening a new Japanese fusion restaurant in Trump resort

Saka Mori, which serves Japanese fusion, is opening in Sunny Isles Beach.

The owners of a North Miami Beach Japanese favorite are opening a new fusion restaurant in Sunny Isles Beach.

Husband-and-wife owners May Shigetomi and Chef Hiroshi Shigetomi, who opened Yakko-San in 1983 and served up stacks of sushi and Japanese tapas, are opening Saka Mori at the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach.

Saka Mori, which will be in the resort’s lobby is open to guests and the public and will serve sushi, sashimi and other Japanese fusion dishes.

Expect appetizers like seaweed salad, rock dynamite shrimp and crispy bok choy — but also innovation. Specialties include Toro Carpaccio with apple salsa, wasabi crunch, caviar and truffle ponzu and Wagyu Kushi, featuring Australian Wagyu and green tea salt.

There’s plenty of sushi and sashimi, as well as four different types of ramen, wagyu and hibachi steak and ebi tempura. And if you’re not stuffed, there’s Mochi, tempura ice cream and fried cheesecake for dessert.

“We are delighted to debut Saka Mori this holiday season, particularly during this challenging year when so many local establishments have scaled back or closed their doors,” said the resort’s managing director Danny Williams. “We are confident in the Shigetomis and their team, who have an established reputation here in South Florida. “

Where: 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

Opening: Dec. 20

Hours: 5-11 p.m. daily

Reservations: 305-692-5616