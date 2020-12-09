This Miami Design District food hall just got new vendors — and a new name, too

Mia Market is on the second floor of the Design District’s Palm Court.

The food hall in Miami’s Design District has a few new concepts to try — and a brand new name, too.

The former St. Roch Market, which was also known as Politan Row after a legal dispute over the original name, is now Mia Market. Macromia Group purchased the property and brought in husband-and-wife team Barre Tanguis and Cecile Hardy Tanguis to oversee operations. Chef J.D. Hilburn is the new culinary director.

With the name change comes new faces and new food. Gone is the Peruvian Nikkei concept Itamae — owners Val and Nando Chang opened a restaurant across the courtyard. Remaining are Dal Plin (Italian); Hot Lime (Mexican); Jaffa (Mediterranean); Tran An (Vietnamese); and COOP (Southern). Sabal Coffee; and The Bar at Mia Market provide beverages.

Here are the new concepts at the food hall, which has indoor and outdoor seating:

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ruby Dee’s

Led by Chef Daniel Roy from The Generator Miami, this spot focuses on seasonal and vegetable plates. Standout dishes include Kusshi oysters with cucumber mint mignonette, a pine nut and mushroom salad and a wagyu picanha sandwich.

Foirette

Karen Ruedas and Tristen Reye bring classic cooking techniques to Mia Market with rotisserie chicken and porchetta as well as pulled chicken and pork sandwiches. There’s also a “shattered schnitzle” sandwich with porchetta, potato salad, cucumber and lingonberry on ciabatta.

Osom Bites

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Owner Roxana Morfe of Hot Lime, the Mexican vendor at Mia Market, creates sweet and savory crepes. Favorites include the Veggie Lover and Cheesecake, or diners can dream up their own creations.

“We’re so excited to reintroduce Mia Market to the community under our direction,” said Barre Tanguis in a press release. “By adding fresh concepts from up-and-coming and established names from the culinary scene to our existing beloved roster of chefs, we feel confident Mia Market will become the go-to destination for foodies looking for the ultimate community-focused dining experience.”

Customers can eat at The Bar at Mia Market in the Design District. SALAR-A/Marketing

Mia Market

Where: 140 NE 39th St., suite 241, Miami (second level of the Palm Court in the Miami Design District

Hours: noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; bar noon-11 p.m., food noon- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday