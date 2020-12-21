This new Miami sushi bar has a Wynwood background and three omakase levels

There are three different price levels for the omakase experience at Mr. OmaKase.

It was a match made in sushi heaven — and now you can try it for yourself.

Andrew Mayer and Ryan Leto, the founders of Poke OG, have teamed up with master sushi chef Ryo Nato to open Mr. OmaKase, a new sushi spot in downtown Miami.

The pair met Nato when he opened Myumi, a sushi counter near the original Poke OG at 1-800-Lucky Asian food hall in Wynwood (Poke OG opened a standalone restaurant earlier this year). Ryo moved on to become sushi chef at Sushi by Bou inside the former Versace Mansion on South Beach.

Now, the band is back together at Mr. OmaKase, a modern sushi bar located next to the standalone Poke OG in downtown Miami.

“What intrigues me the most about opening Mr. OmaKase is being a part of a blossoming community and amazing food scene happening right now in downtown Miami,” Leto said.

The restaurant offers three different levels of the omakase (chef’s choice) experience: a 10-course meal for $69 per person; 14 courses for $89; and 18 courses for $119.

If you go for the 18-course menu — and let’s face it, if you’re a sushi fanatic that is exactly what you’ll do — you’ll feast on premium sushi such as uni, chu-toro, A5 wagyu, ikura and hotate, plus sashimi. There’s also a miso soup with a top secret recipe.

Pastry Chef Linda Reguieg has also joined Mr. OmaKase to serve her Pavlova and a special edition Chocolate Miso Creme Brulee. Follow her on @SuperbonBakeHouse to get a good look at these desserts.

Mr. OmaKase seats only eight guests at a time for social distancing purposes, so make your reservations early. The restaurant does not offer takeout options (though Poke OG offers sushi to go next door).

A sushi roll from Mr. OmaKase in downtown Miami. George Arango @Mr.Eats305

Mr. OmaKase

Where: 163 SE First St., Miami

Hours: Seatings start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Reservations: Visit TOCK