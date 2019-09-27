So you want to try a new bar. One of these new Miami hot spots may be for you.

There are many new places to get your drink on, like Minibar on Miami Beach.

Look around and drink up. Several new bars have opened in and around Miami, so there are all-new ways to have fun at happy hour and beyond.

There are big bars and little bars. There are secret bars and bars with names so famous everyone has been there at least once.

Mainly, there are bars.

If you want to improve your cocktail game, here are a few new spots to try:

Don Diablo

This hidden (but not so secret anymore) speakeasy, part of El Santo Restaurant and its taqueria on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, specializes in tequila and mezcal. You were expecting White Russians? It’s open Thursday through Saturday, rocking a Day of the Dead vibe.

Don Diablo, 1618 SW Eighth St., Miami

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

If rum is what you love, then run, don’t walk to Swizzle on South Beach, which serves more than 150 types of rum at the Stiles Hotel. Sit indoors or grab a seat out on the patio by the pool. There’s rum on the way. You can order cocktails without rum, too. This is, after all, a “drinkery.”

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, Stiles Hotel at 1120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Minibar

No, really, that’s what this little lounge at Urbanica: The Meridian Hotel is called. And it’s definitely small, only 650 square feet. But we hear that the craft cocktails — some of which come with a mini bottle of booze tipped into them — are large in flavor.

Minibar at Urbanica: The Meridian Hotel: 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

Blind Barber

At this new bar in Miami Beach, you can get a shave during the day and come through the back door at night and enjoy that retro, hidden hot spot feeling.

The Blind Barber at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Vandalo Wynwood

Graffiti moves off the street and into the bar at this new Miami spot. Local street artists add to the atmosphere with their vibrant work, so don’t forget to look at it while you’re boozing it up and eating street food.

Vandalo Wynwood, 218 NW 25th St., Miami

La Cocina Cocteleria

Are you about that Hialeah life? Did you grow up watching Walter Mercado at your abuela’s house? Have you ever called anyone a “pata sucia”? Good. Then this is the bar for you. It’s attached to Stephen’s Deli and it serves a drink named after DJ Lucy Lopez, one of Hialeah’s finest exports. What more do you need to know?

La Cocina Cocteleria, 1000 East 16th St., #305, Hialeah

Coyo Taco

Like its big sister in Wynwood, the new Coyo Taco on Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables has a secret speakeasy. Grab something to eat, then push through the interior doors and enjoy live DJs and an emphasis on tequila and mezcal.

Coyo Taco, 126 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

Tap 42

Did someone say “bottomless brunch”? No? Well, we’re thinking about it anyway, and Tap 42 has a popular one. Of course, lunch, dinner and just plain cocktailing are also on the menu at this chain, which has recently opened a new location at CityPlace Doral. Meet you over mimosas?

Tap 42, 3535 NW 83rd St., Doral