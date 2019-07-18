Coyo Taco is opening a new location with a secret speakeasy

You can get burritos and quesadillas, of course, but tacos are the highlight.

Your favorite tacos are heading south.

Wynwood’s beloved Coyo Taco is opening a new location in Coral Gables. And just like its mothership, this Coyo Taco will have a secret speakeasy. Of course, now that we’ve blabbed, it’s not so secret. But whatever.

The restaurant will be located on Giralda Plaza, where you can sit under the stars and view the latest art installation. At the moment, it’s Sun Stories, Jessy Nite’s installation using words that project onto the plaza, which followed the Sunlit Sky and the fondly remembered Umbrella Sky.

But no matter. There are tacos and guac to eat, and that’s what matters.

The new restaurant will include an outdoor patio seating area as well as indoor seating with the industrial style familiar to anyone who’s eaten at the Wynwood restaurant. Taco menu highlights will include grouper frito with Modelo beer-battered fish, roasted jalapeño aioli and avocado; Al Pastor with traditional pork, roasted pineapple and onion and Pastor de Pollo with marinated chicken, roasted pineapple, onion and cotija.

Vegetarians, don’t despair. There’s also a quinoa taco.

Did we mention margaritas are also on the menu?

To get into the speakeasy, go inside and push your way through a set of doors, and you’ll find live DJs every night and a selection of more than 50 tequilas and mezcals.

The new Coyo Taco will open sometime at the end of this summer. In the meantime, you can visit the original or its outpost at Time Out Market Miami in South Beach.

Coyo Taco

Where: 126 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

Opening: Late summer 2019

Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.