There’s a new hidden cocktail lounge in Miami Beach. And you can get even get a shave

The Nautilus by Arlo Hotel in Miami Beach has got a whole new jam — and look.

The iconic Art Deco property recently underwent a face lift, and we are loving the results.

A highlight of the makeover is a cool, little cocktail lounge in the lobby: The Blind Barber, which first opened in New York’s East Village in 2010. There are spots in Los Angeles and Chicago.

The deal? It’s an old school barber shop/salon by day, and a tucked away, retro bar by night.

So go for for your shave or cut, then return later when the scissors are put away and the ice cubes come out. Enter through the shop’s back door (no code word necessary).

Blind Barber

Expect hand-crafted cocktails, live music and the tony spot’s signature grilled cheese sandwich.

The lounge has been reimagined with a nod to old Miami glamour, with lush green and pink velvet seating, terrazzo tables, copper walls and a large projection wall for movies or sports-watching.

Details: The Blind Barber at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; blindbarber.com/pages/miami.

The barber shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cocktail lounge portion opens daily at 5 p.m.