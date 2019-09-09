There’s a secret tequila speakeasy opening in Little Havana - and you can get tacos there, too

El Santo / Don Diablo

Tacos and tequila go together like tacos and tequila - which is to say they’re a perfect match.

This is why the grand opening of El Santo Restaurant, its taqueria and Don Diablo - the aforementioned speakeasy - is worth noting.

The taqueria has been open for a couple of weeks, but El Santo restaurant and Don Diablo opened Sept. 6. Created by the team behind Kiki on the River and Mandrake Miami, the concept is part of a Calle Ocho revival.

The idea from entrepreneur Roman Jones, who is also taking over the former space of Tarpon Bend on Miracle Mile: Become a neighborhood favorite and a nightlife destination via three separate approaches.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

El Santo Taqeria / Don Diablo PAUL STOPPI

The taqueria, decorated with bright luchador masks and vintage subway tiles, features favorites like guacamole, grilled corn esquites and six kinds of tacos, including short rib and mojo pork tacos. The specials are worth checking out, too: Taco Tuesday means half price tacos, and a 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday happy hour from features $4 cocktails.

In the hacienda style El Santo Restaurant, open Thursday through Saturday, you can dine on small and large shareable plates, like Jalea Mixta with fried corvina, bay scallops, bay shrimp, yuca and salsa criolla and and the Wagyu Lomo Saltado. Mariachis and other musical acts perform throughout the evening.

El Santo Restaurant features Mexican food and live music, including mariachis. PAUL STOPPI

Inside the late-night speakeasy Don Diablo, which is open Thursday through Saturday, enjoy a Day of the Dead vibe and drinks from the eclectic cocktail menu by Bar Lab’s Bryan Canales. Tequila and mezcal are highlights, featured in such cocktails as the Santo Pecado with Mezcal Sacrvm, fresh lime, jicama, watermelon juice, Mexican pepper reduction and CBD ($13).

And of course, there’s also a resident DJ to spin tunes.

Jesus wants you to eat taco, clearly. PAUL STOPPI

El Santo Restaurant and Taqueria and Don Diablo speakeasy

Where: 1618 SW Eighth St., Miami

Hours: For El Santo Taqueria, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-4 a.m. Thursday-Friday; 11-4 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m Sundays; for El Santo, 7-midnight Thursday-Saturday; for Don Diablo, 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.`