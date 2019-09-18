This new Miami Beach bar serves 150 rums. It’s so cozy you’ll want to try them all

If you like your cocktail lounges classy, dark and sophisticated, run, don’t walk to the new Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery at the Stiles Hotel.

Created by the team behind Employees Only Miami, formerly at the Washington Park Hotel, the new lounge boasts an old-school atmosphere. It seats 24 at the intimate bar, with seating for 30 in the adjacent lounge.

But you don’t have to stay inside if you prefer to drink under the stars. Since it’s part of a hotel, Swizzle also has an outdoor patio area by the pool that seats 30 more guests. The pool bar is open until midnight, while the indoor bar is open until 5 a.m. on the weekend and 2 a.m. weekdays.

Here’s how retro cool Swizzle is: the curated playlist will be played on a gramophone. Google it, kids.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The vibe is dark and old school.

The menu features 150 different rums. Count ‘em - 150. You can also order specialty rum cocktails like The Hurricane, which is made with Banks 5 Star Island, Plantation Dark Rum and EO grenadine with homemade rhubarb and honey-ginger, pineapple and fresh lime juice. It’s served in a tall glass over crushed ice with dark chocolate-infused Don Q 151 Rum.

But if rum isn’t your drink, don’t worry. Swizzle also serves a variety of classic and modern cocktails. For example, Scotch fans can order up a Newburgh Sour (Glenlivet Founds Reserve Single Malt, black tea-infused Amaro Montenegro shaken with fresh lemon juice, Demerara syrup, raw egg white and a dash of bitters.

“Our goal at Swizzle is to create a world class presence mixing rum culture with a classic and traditional style of bartending,” Danilo “Dacha” Bozovic, one of the original owners of Employees Only Miami, said in a press release. “We aim to offer the best hospitality and bar experience to our guests from the moment they walk in the door and are greeted with a glass of our welcome Rum Manhattan.”

They greet you with rum, people. What’s not to love?

Serbian croquettes

There’s a daily happy hour featuring classic cocktails such as mojitos and banana daiquiris for $7. Bar bites are also on the menu. Croqueta lovers should check out the Serbian steak croquettes ($10), filled with rolled pork and coated in kajmak and paprika with a Ajvar Serbian vegetable spread on the side. There are also Cuban sandwiches ($12) and other items.

Expect rum tastings, lectures, classes and demonstrations. Most of all, expect rums.

Swizzle opens Sept. 19.

Doesn't this bar just make you want to drink?

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

Where: The Stiles Hotel at 1120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Hours: 5 p.m.- 5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon.-5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Happy hour: 5-10 p.m. daily