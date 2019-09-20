Find the cutest craft cocktails in town at this tiny little bar in South Beach  

Go small or go home.

True to its name, Minibar at Urbanica: The Meridian Hotel is tiny but mighty.

Minibar packs it a lot of personality into its tiny space (complete with courtyard), and packs a lot of alcohol into its adult beverages.

The adorable little spot recently unveiled a new cocktail menu involving its fave local community watering holes.

Bar director David Cedeno has crafted a menu of 10 interactive cocktails, priced from $10, named after some of his favorite haunts around town. His twist: Cedeno adds a mini bottle to each of his creations.

The Pucker UP at Minibar in South Beach. Anthony Nader

He told WSVN why he thinks patrons keep coming back to this neighborhood gem.

“You can get a gin and tonic anywhere. You can get a margarita anywhere, but that wow factor when we lay down the drink with the presentation of the mini bottle,” said Cedeno. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh wow, it’s so cute.’”

Mini Green Tea with Jameson Whiskey, Peach liquor, citris blend, cranberry juice, green tea and sage at Minibar. Anthony Nader

We found three that we’d like to ingest immediately: The Drunken Dragon, with vodka, fresh basil and ginger beer; the Broken Shaker, a concoction of gin, homemade hibiscus syrup, elderflower liquor and lemon juice; and Ted’s Hideaway, basically beer and tequila and a perfect dive-bar inspired drink.

Details: Minibar at Urbanica: The Meridian Hotel, 418 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, www.urbanicathehotels.com/the-meridian