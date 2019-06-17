This popular ‘bottomless brunch’ and craft beer spot is coming to Doral

Tap 42 is opening its fifth South Florida location, in Doral, in the summer of 2019. Handout

Doral’s dining options continue to expand.





Tap 42 has announced it will open a location at CityPlace Doral, across from the Fresh Market this summer. It will be Tap 42’s fifth location in South Florida.

The restaurant, which started with a single location in Fort Lauderdale, took off amid the gastropub craze. Add to that a popular brunch and craft beer to complete the trendy trifecta that has been the recipe to its success.

As the name implies, Tap 42 always has 42 beer available on tap with several other selections in bottles. A happy hour every day of the week, from 4-7 p.m., and a bottomless brunch on Saturdays and Sundays makes it a fan favorite.

Representatives for the restaurant have not announced an opening date for Doral.

Tap 42 joins two other high-profile restaurant announcements in the city that traffic engineers forgot. Among them is Novecento, the Argentine hotspot with locations in Aventura, Brickell and Key Biscayne, which opened a 5,000-square-foot restaurant at CityPlace Doral in January.

And Antonio Bachour, one of the best pastry chefs in the world, who has opened new bakeries in The Citadel food hall in Little Haiti and in Coral Gables, announced a new bakery and restaurant in Downtown Doral that will open next year.

