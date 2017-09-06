Irma evacuations begin: ‘This storm is bigger, faster and stronger than Andrew’

More Videos 0:50 Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands Pause 1:36 Rick Scott says Hurricane Irma is "bigger, stronger and faster" than Andrew 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 3:19 Haiti Prime Minister addresses population about Hurricane Irma 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through St. Maarten and near Puerto Rico 1:53 Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in SC on Wednesday and Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. CREDIT: Caitlin Healy/McClatchy Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in SC on Wednesday and Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. CREDIT: Caitlin Healy/McClatchy

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in SC on Wednesday and Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. CREDIT: Caitlin Healy/McClatchy