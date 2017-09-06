Irma closes in on South Florida’s east coast

More Videos 0:50 Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands Pause 1:36 Rick Scott says Hurricane Irma is "bigger, stronger and faster" than Andrew 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 3:19 Haiti Prime Minister addresses population about Hurricane Irma 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through St. Maarten and near Puerto Rico 1:53 Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in SC on Wednesday and Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

