Should I stay or should I go? Tough decisions as Irma approaches

More Videos 0:50 Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands Pause 1:36 Rick Scott says Hurricane Irma is "bigger, stronger and faster" than Andrew 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through St. Maarten and near Puerto Rico 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:53 Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma 3:19 Haiti Prime Minister addresses population about Hurricane Irma 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Keys evacuations underway as Hurricane Irma nears Visitors of the Florida Keys being their evacuation to the mainland before the arrival of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017. Visitors of the Florida Keys being their evacuation to the mainland before the arrival of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017. Al Diaz Miami Herald

Visitors of the Florida Keys being their evacuation to the mainland before the arrival of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017. Al Diaz Miami Herald