Florida Gov. Rick Scott, center, hears about the latest preparations for Hurricane Irma from Florida emergency management director Bryan Koon, right, and other officials during a 5 p.m. briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Sept. 5, 2017.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott, center, hears about the latest preparations for Hurricane Irma from Florida emergency management director Bryan Koon, right, and other officials during a 5 p.m. briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Sept. 5, 2017. Kristen M. Clark kclark@miamiherald.com
Florida Gov. Rick Scott, center, hears about the latest preparations for Hurricane Irma from Florida emergency management director Bryan Koon, right, and other officials during a 5 p.m. briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Sept. 5, 2017. Kristen M. Clark kclark@miamiherald.com

Hurricane

More Florida National Guard members activated to help with Irma

By Kristen M. Clark

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 06, 2017 10:24 AM

TALLAHASSEE

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday deployed another 900 members of the National Guard to help with storm preparations before Hurricane Irma is expected to slam the state this weekend.

That means 1,000 Guard members will be working across the state by the end of Wednesday, with the remaining 6,000 members reporting for duty no later than Friday morning, Scott said.

A statewide emergency declaration Scott issued Monday allowed for the immediate activation of the National Guard. Scott first deployed 100 members on Tuesday.

THE LATEST: “Irma rips across islands on course toward Florida”

“Hurricane Irma is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening Category 5 storm and the state is aggressively preparing to ensure families are safe as we prepare for a possible landfall,” Scott said in a statement Wednesday morning. “The brave men and women of the Florida National Guard are incredibly important to executing emergency preparedness and response actions across the state, and I will continue to activate more members as needed.”

More Videos

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Pause
Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten 1:56

Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store 0:16

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store

Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma 1:53

Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma

Wholesale store is overrun with customers preparing for Hurricane Irma 1:06

Wholesale store is overrun with customers preparing for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:34

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 1:12

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies

  • Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

    The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning.

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning.

Meta Viers/McClatchy

“These members will be in place to help with evacuations and sheltering, as well as the coordination of search and rescue with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. National Guard members will also be assisting utility companies following the storm as they respond to return power to homes and businesses,” he added.

Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

International Space Station camera captures view of Hurricane Irma

View More Video