Mandatory hurricane evacuations ordered for parts of Broward County

Broward County is ordering mandatory evacuations for people who live east of Federal Highway and on barrier islands starting at noon on Thursday, Mayor Barbara Sharief said Wednesday morning.

In a press conference at the county Governmental Center in Fort Lauderdale, Sharief said the county will open 14 shelters for those in the evacuation zones. All other county operations will be closed.

Sharief urged residents leaving the evacuation areas to first try and take shelter with friends in safer areas. She also urged employers to give their employees enough time to prepare for the storm.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday morning, and projected paths indicate South Florida is likely to be hit.