In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has roared into the Caribbean, its winds ripping off roofs and knocking out phones. It's on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida.
In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has roared into the Caribbean, its winds ripping off roofs and knocking out phones. It's on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida. AP
In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has roared into the Caribbean, its winds ripping off roofs and knocking out phones. It's on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida. AP

Hurricane

Mandatory hurricane evacuations ordered for parts of Broward County

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 12:02 PM

Broward County is ordering mandatory evacuations for people who live east of Federal Highway and on barrier islands starting at noon on Thursday, Mayor Barbara Sharief said Wednesday morning.

In a press conference at the county Governmental Center in Fort Lauderdale, Sharief said the county will open 14 shelters for those in the evacuation zones. All other county operations will be closed.

Sharief urged residents leaving the evacuation areas to first try and take shelter with friends in safer areas. She also urged employers to give their employees enough time to prepare for the storm.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday morning, and projected paths indicate South Florida is likely to be hit.

More Videos

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:34

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store 0:16

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Miami’s homeless shelters fill empty beds ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:17

Miami’s homeless shelters fill empty beds ahead of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma maintains strength, enters Western Atlantic 0:13

Hurricane Irma maintains strength, enters Western Atlantic

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

  • Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

    Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain.

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain.

NASA SPoRT

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store

View More Video