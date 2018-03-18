FIU students back from spring break will face traffic, memorials from bridge collapse

The beginnings of a memorial to the six people who died in the collapse of a bridge at Florida International University appeared Sunday — a single bouquet of flowers and six small wooden crosses on cords hung from a wall and held in place by pieces of rubble.

The impromptu memorial is sure to grow as FIU students return to school from spring break Monday, the first day of classes since the bridge crashed on Thursday. Members of the college community and of the public will be asked to pause at 1:47 p.m. to mark the moment the pedestrian bridge collapsed last week, killing six people and injuring at least nine more.

“It’s going to take time for us and our community to heal,” President Mark Rosenberg said in a video shared Sunday afternoon. “Please join us wherever you are and keep the victims and the families in your thoughts.”

A vigil is scheduled Wednesday on campus.

Also on Sunday, the final victim, Brandon Brownfield, was identified, hours after the last vehicle was pulled from under the bridge. Previously, authorities identified the five other people who were killed when the bridge fell on top of cars stopped at a red light: Alexa Duran, the only FIU student who was killed; Navaro Brown, a bridge worker; Osvaldo (Ozzie) González; Alberto Arias; and Rolando Fraga.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board continued gathering evidence, but said they don’t anticipate holding any more news briefings as they enter the next phase of their working, analyzing the evidence at a remote location.

“While operationally Monday will be a regular day at FIU, life on MMC will be far from normal,” the school said in a news release Sunday.

Sunday view after recovery operations ended at the site of the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge collapse on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

These are some things students should keep in mind as they head to campus, FIU says:

▪ Eighth Street will be closed from 107th Avenue to 117th Avenue indefinitely. All Eighth Street entrances to the university will be closed. The only access points to campus are on the east and west sides.

▪ The eastbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike are closed. Use Southwest 40th Street or Northwest 12th Street exits.

▪ All parking lots and garages are open, except for Lot 5

▪ Allow additional time for travel and carpool whenever possible. The university suggests using RideFlag, a carpooling app that can help you find a ride with other Panthers who live near you.

▪ Commuters are encouraged to use the FIU mobile app for garage parking space availability.

▪ CATS shuttles will have a temporary new route. The 109th Tower and 4th Street Commons shuttles will be running 24 hours a day until further notice. Additional shuttles will run directly from 109th Tower and 4th Street Commons to Lot 3.

These are the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse. MOcner@miamiherald.comMatias Ocner

FIU will also continue to offer support to students through the Counseling and Psychological Services.

The school has also put together a few options for those wanting to help. A blood drive will be take place from 11:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Lot 33 (adjacent to the Graham Center Ballrooms).

On Wednesday, the Student Government Association will hold a vigil in the Graham Center ballrooms for the victims. Flowers or other items in remembrance of the victims can be left near the billboards located on Southwest 107th Avenue and 8th Street.

Rosenberg said the university has “a sense of urgency about getting to the bottom of this accident and we are cooperating and assisting with authorities.”

“Right now our focus in on the victim’s families and doing everything in our power to comfort and support them,” he said.