Six crosses are being held up by rubble from the pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University as a memorial to the victims.
Six crosses are being held up by rubble from the pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University as a memorial to the victims. C.M. Guerrero cmguerrero@miamiherald.com
Six crosses are being held up by rubble from the pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University as a memorial to the victims. C.M. Guerrero cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade County

FIU students back from spring break will face traffic, memorials from bridge collapse

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

March 18, 2018 06:24 PM

The beginnings of a memorial to the six people who died in the collapse of a bridge at Florida International University appeared Sunday — a single bouquet of flowers and six small wooden crosses on cords hung from a wall and held in place by pieces of rubble.

The impromptu memorial is sure to grow as FIU students return to school from spring break Monday, the first day of classes since the bridge crashed on Thursday. Members of the college community and of the public will be asked to pause at 1:47 p.m. to mark the moment the pedestrian bridge collapsed last week, killing six people and injuring at least nine more.

“It’s going to take time for us and our community to heal,” President Mark Rosenberg said in a video shared Sunday afternoon. “Please join us wherever you are and keep the victims and the families in your thoughts.”

A vigil is scheduled Wednesday on campus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also on Sunday, the final victim, Brandon Brownfield, was identified, hours after the last vehicle was pulled from under the bridge. Previously, authorities identified the five other people who were killed when the bridge fell on top of cars stopped at a red light: Alexa Duran, the only FIU student who was killed; Navaro Brown, a bridge worker; Osvaldo (Ozzie) González; Alberto Arias; and Rolando Fraga.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board continued gathering evidence, but said they don’t anticipate holding any more news briefings as they enter the next phase of their working, analyzing the evidence at a remote location.

By Sunday afternoon, most of the rubble had

“While operationally Monday will be a regular day at FIU, life on MMC will be far from normal,” the school said in a news release Sunday.

More Videos

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse 36

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Pause
Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 35

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble

Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims 55

Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims

First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 177

First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 140

Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge 71

Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge

Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge 51

Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

Mexican police complete training course in Miami 200

Mexican police complete training course in Miami

First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses 53

First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge 35

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge

Sunday view after recovery operations ended at the site of the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge collapse on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

These are some things students should keep in mind as they head to campus, FIU says:

▪ Eighth Street will be closed from 107th Avenue to 117th Avenue indefinitely. All Eighth Street entrances to the university will be closed. The only access points to campus are on the east and west sides.

▪ The eastbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike are closed. Use Southwest 40th Street or Northwest 12th Street exits.

▪ All parking lots and garages are open, except for Lot 5

Related stories from Miami Herald

▪ Allow additional time for travel and carpool whenever possible. The university suggests using RideFlag, a carpooling app that can help you find a ride with other Panthers who live near you.

▪ Commuters are encouraged to use the FIU mobile app for garage parking space availability.

▪ CATS shuttles will have a temporary new route. The 109th Tower and 4th Street Commons shuttles will be running 24 hours a day until further notice. Additional shuttles will run directly from 109th Tower and 4th Street Commons to Lot 3.

More Videos

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse 36

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Pause
Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 35

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble

Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims 55

Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims

First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 177

First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 140

Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge 71

Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge

Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge 51

Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

Mexican police complete training course in Miami 200

Mexican police complete training course in Miami

First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses 53

First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge 35

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge

These are the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse. MOcner@miamiherald.comMatias Ocner

“While operationally Monday will be a regular day at FIU, life on MMC will be far from normal,” the school said.

FIU will also continue to offer support to students through the Counseling and Psychological Services.

The school has also put together a few options for those wanting to help. A blood drive will be take place from 11:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Lot 33 (adjacent to the Graham Center Ballrooms).

On Wednesday, the Student Government Association will hold a vigil in the Graham Center ballrooms for the victims. Flowers or other items in remembrance of the victims can be left near the billboards located on Southwest 107th Avenue and 8th Street.

Rosenberg said the university has “a sense of urgency about getting to the bottom of this accident and we are cooperating and assisting with authorities.”

“Right now our focus in on the victim’s families and doing everything in our power to comfort and support them,” he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse 36

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Pause
Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 35

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble

Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims 55

Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims

First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 177

First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 140

Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge 71

Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge

Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge 51

Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

Mexican police complete training course in Miami 200

Mexican police complete training course in Miami

First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses 53

First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge 35

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

View More Video