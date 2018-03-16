Alexa Duran, right, was in one of the cars trapped under the bridge that collapsed in front of Florida International University.
Miami-Dade County

‘My little girl was trapped’: FIU student Alexa Duran died in bridge collapse, dad says

By Catalina Ruiz Parra, Chabeli Herrera And Kyra Gurney

March 16, 2018 02:30 PM

Florida International University student Alexa Duran was driving her gray Toyota SUV under a pedestrian bridge in front of the university on Thursday when it collapsed, trapping her car beneath the rubble.

Her father, Orlando Duran, confirmed 18-year-old Alexa’s death to el Nuevo Herald on Friday afternoon.

“My little girl was trapped in the car and couldn’t get out. She died when the bridge collapsed on top of her car,” Duran said in Spanish, speaking to el Nuevo Herald from London, where he was traveling when he got the news.

“This is going to be the longest and saddest trip of my life. I don’t want to return,” he said as he waited for his flight home.

Alexa Duran was driving past FIU with her friend Richard Humble, who was in the passenger seat, when the bridge collapsed, according to her friend Manny Perez. Humble was able to get out of the car, but was unable to get Duran out, Perez said. Humble sustained some injuries and is in a neck brace and a leg brace but is otherwise in stable condition.

“The way the bridge fell, it fell on the driver’s side,” Perez said, speaking to the Miami Herald on Thursday evening outside FIU’s family reunification center. He and another friend, Lynnet Gomez, both FIU students, had come to the center seeking information about Duran’s whereabouts.

Gomez described Duran as “an awesome person.”

“She is the funniest person I know,” she said.

More Videos

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge 35

Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge

Pause
This is what the FIU pedestrian bridge looked like while it was being installed 36

This is what the FIU pedestrian bridge looked like while it was being installed

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge 73

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Firefighters climb onto the rubble of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge 38

Firefighters climb onto the rubble of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like the morning after 72

What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like the morning after

Video circulating online shows moment FIU bridge collapses on SW 8th St. 15

Video circulating online shows moment FIU bridge collapses on SW 8th St.

Crews continue working on rescuing victims of the FIU bridge collapse 25

Crews continue working on rescuing victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Bystanders rush to the scene moments after FIU bridge collapse 45

Bystanders rush to the scene moments after FIU bridge collapse

Aerial footage captures aftermath of FIU bridge collapse 50

Aerial footage captures aftermath of FIU bridge collapse

Video shows scene at FIU after bridge collapses 24

Video shows scene at FIU after bridge collapses

Aerial footage shows what the scene at the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse looks like the morning after on March 16, 2018. Pedro PortalMiami Herald

Duran was a freshman political science major at FIU and met Gomez during freshman orientation last year. Both girls were in the newest pledge class for the Alpha Xi Delta sorority at FIU.

Duran enrolled at FIU after attending Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches. She also went to Country Club Middle School in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, according to her Facebook profile.

Perez, a junior at FIU, said Duran is “one of those people who lights up any room, any circumstance, situation. She always makes her presence known.”

Duran is the first victim to be identified of the six people confirmed dead in the accident.

The bridge was intended to give FIU students a safe way to cross Tamiami Trail and was part of a project to link FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus to the city of Sweetwater, where several thousand students live. The walkway had not yet opened to student traffic.

FILE from March 10, 2018: Early morning view of the main span of the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Pedestrian Bridge as it was lifted from its temporary supports, rotated 90 degrees across an eight-lane thoroughfare and lowered into its permanent position over SW 8 Street. The 174-foot, 950-ton section of the bridge was built adjacent to Southwest Eight Street using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods, which are being advanced at FIU's Accelerated Bridge Construction University Transportation Center (ABC-UTC). The bridge was designed by FIGG Bridge Engineers and built by MCM. Barnhart Crane and Rigging operated the Self-Propelled Modular Transporters that placed the bridge on its permanent supports.

What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like the morning after

