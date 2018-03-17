Osvaldo González and Alberto Arias among those killed by FIU bridge collapse in Miami

Osvaldo (Ozzie) González, 57, had plans to travel to Cuba this weekend to participate in street parties known as parrandas in his hometown of Camajuaní, in the center of the island.
Instead, he met his death on Thursday, along with his business partner Alberto Arias, when the pedestrian bridge that was to link Florida International University to the city of Sweetwater collapsed.
Marisol González confirmed on Saturday that her brother's body was already in the morgue, after being removed from a white van that was pulled out from under the bridge debris in the morning.
“Imagine, his car was as flat as a cracker,” she said.
Osvaldo González and Arias owned Classic Design Party Rental, a party rental business. Family and friends said González was always the life of the party.
“He was the best thing in the world,” said Marisol González, “the best brother, friend, very cheerful, with a desire to live life to the fullest.”
Amauri Naranjo, with whom González would stay when he visited Camajuaní, described his longtime friend as a genuniely nice person who very active.
“He was a family man,” Naranjo said in a telephone interview from the island. “He had many friends because he was very communicative and he would help a lot of people here and he would also help with decorating the floats for the parrandas.”
According to photos posted on Facebook by González, he traveled frequently to Cuba.
González arrived in the United States during the 1980 Mariel exodus and helped Arias out of the country, Naranjo said from Camajuaní, a town in the province of Villa Clara.
González and Arias founded Classic Designer's Party Rentals in 2000, according to the company's Facebook page.
Alberto Arias studied at the University of Havana in Cuba, according to his Facebook page. Arias regularly posted videos of vocal performances, particularly love songs.
“Life is really something,” Elizabeth Morales, Arias’ cousin, posted on Facebook in Spanish. “Just yesterday, I was praying to God for the people who were there [at the collapsed bridge] without knowing that one of ours was there. R.I.P, cousin. A great human being.”
Juan Carlos González (no relation) said he met González in Cuba almost 20 years ago, and later Arias, when he came to the U.S.
“There is no explanation for their deaths,” he said. “They were beautiful people.”
