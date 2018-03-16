Bridge worker Navaro Brown died in collapse of FIU span, company says

An employee of a company that provides products to strengthen bridges died in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University with the city of Sweetwater.

Navaro Brown, 37, died Thursday, according to Michael Biesiada, a spokesman for Structural Technologies VSL. Two other employees of the company were hospitalized at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami and their condition is stable, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Brown’s family and with the other affected employees,” he said. “We really appreciate the work of the first responders who immediately offered their help.”

Brown’s cousin, Appleonia Brown, posted on Facebook that Brown was from Mocho, Clarendon, Jamaica. He was a “hard-working, humble youth,” Appleonia Brown wrote.

Biesiada wouldn’t say exactly what Brown and the other employees were doing on the bridge when it collapsed, but he confirmed that Structural Technologies VSL was working on the project “providing installation support for our products.”

Cellphone footage captured by Suzanne Bermudez on Thursday shows first responders and civilians as they search for survivors. Suzanne Bermudez

According to the company’s website, Structural Technologies VSL provides products to strengthen bridges, buildings and other structures. Documents from FIU and Bolton Perez & Associates, obtained by the Miami Herald, show that Structural Technologies, LLC (VSL) was paid $439,350 for “post-tensioning work,” a method for reinforcing concrete.

Photos of the accident that have circulated on social media show a white Structural Technologies VSL vehicle crushed by debris from the bridge.

Authorities haven’t yet established a cause for the accident. U.S. Sen, Marco Rubio said on Twitter that worker were tightening cables on the pedestrian bridge when it collapsed, but did not offer any additional information.

A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed Thursday, just days after crews had dropped an elevated 950-ton span in place on a signature project that was intended to give Florida International University students a safe route across the busy roadway. @OfficialJoelF.

Herald staff writers Kyra Gurney and Chabeli Herrera contributed to this report.