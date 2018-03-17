Rolando Fraga among victims of FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Rolando Fraga, 60, was among those killed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University with the city of Sweetwater, a relative confirmed Saturday.
His Jeep Cherokee was one of the cars removed from the rubble early Saturday morning, a relative, Carol Fraga, confirmed to the Miami Herald Saturday morning.
Fraga was a systems technician at ITG Communications and worked as a truck driver, according to his Facebook profile. He was from San José de las Lajas, a town south of Havana, Cuba, and lived in Miami. He also lived in Caracas, Venezuela.
His home is near FIU and he often took the nearby turnpike to work, relatives told the Associated Press.
Never miss a local story.
The day before the accident, Fraga shared a quote in Spanish on his Facebook page: “Nothing is forever. Coffee gets cold, people leave, time passes and people change.”
One of Fraga’s friends posted on Facebook Friday. “A friend of mine from my neighborhood apparently is among the people who lost their lives in the collapse [of the bridge], Rolando Fraga,” wrote Jorge Canela. “I am calling him and he does not answer. My brother, we are all devastated. If you see this message call us.”
Comments