FIU pedestrian bridge collapses, people trapped underneath

The FIU pedestrian bridge across Southwest Eighth Street collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping an unknown number of people and cars underneath.
The bridge was installed at Southwest 109th Avenue Saturday morning, intended eventually to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail from FIU’s main campus to Sweetwater, where thousands of students live in off-campus housing or in FIU’s newer dorms.
Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation significantly reduced the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.
#Breaking: Pedestrian bridge at @FIU collapses, people trapped underneath. Police on scene. @MiamiHerald— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN— Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
