More Videos

FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours 44

FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours

Pause
West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary 57

West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary

Video: FIU students displaced by apartment fire 6

Video: FIU students displaced by apartment fire

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8st in front of FIU 30

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8st in front of FIU

City of Miami demolishes abandoned house used for illegal drug activities 100

City of Miami demolishes abandoned house used for illegal drug activities

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 25

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

Watch live shooter training drills conducted by Miami-Dade police 55

Watch live shooter training drills conducted by Miami-Dade police

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Video shows Navy jet crash near Key West that killed two 17

Video shows Navy jet crash near Key West that killed two

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 1622

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via twitter
A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via twitter

West Miami-Dade

FIU pedestrian bridge collapses, people trapped underneath

By David J. Neal And Monique O. Madan

dneal@miamiherald.com

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 02:02 PM

The FIU pedestrian bridge across Southwest Eighth Street collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping an unknown number of people and cars underneath.

The bridge was installed at Southwest 109th Avenue Saturday morning, intended eventually to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail from FIU’s main campus to Sweetwater, where thousands of students live in off-campus housing or in FIU’s newer dorms.

Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation significantly reduced the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours 44

FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours

Pause
West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary 57

West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary

Video: FIU students displaced by apartment fire 6

Video: FIU students displaced by apartment fire

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8st in front of FIU 30

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8st in front of FIU

City of Miami demolishes abandoned house used for illegal drug activities 100

City of Miami demolishes abandoned house used for illegal drug activities

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 25

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

Watch live shooter training drills conducted by Miami-Dade police 55

Watch live shooter training drills conducted by Miami-Dade police

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Video shows Navy jet crash near Key West that killed two 17

Video shows Navy jet crash near Key West that killed two

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 1622

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

FIU installed a new pedestrian bridge over the perilous Tamiami Trail in a single morning, part of a project to provide students a safe crossing and directly connect its main campus to Sweetwater. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours 44

FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours

Pause
West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary 57

West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary

Video: FIU students displaced by apartment fire 6

Video: FIU students displaced by apartment fire

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8st in front of FIU 30

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8st in front of FIU

City of Miami demolishes abandoned house used for illegal drug activities 100

City of Miami demolishes abandoned house used for illegal drug activities

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 25

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

Watch live shooter training drills conducted by Miami-Dade police 55

Watch live shooter training drills conducted by Miami-Dade police

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 359

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

Video shows Navy jet crash near Key West that killed two 17

Video shows Navy jet crash near Key West that killed two

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting 1622

Watch surveillance video outside Douglas during school shooting

FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours

View More Video