Fatal shooting in Little Haiti continues recent spate of gun violence in Miami-Dade

Miami police are investigating their second fatal shooting incident in the past three days after a man was killed in Little Haiti Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Northeast 57th Street and Miami Place, police said. So far there is no information on suspects or a motive for the shooting. The victim also has not been identified by police.

Wednesday’s shooting happened one day after Pedro Lazaro Blanco was found shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Little Havana.

And in sections of Northwest Miami-Dade over the past two weeks, five people have been killed and six have been injured by gunfire — including two teenagers being fatally shot.

So far, only one arrest has been made by Miami-Dade police in these cases.

The violence in the area started Dec. 15 when 17-year-old Claudel Pinder was shot and killed in the Trinidad Trailer Park, 8202 NW Miami Ct. Witnesses said the shooter fled in a white newer-model Jaguar.

Six days later an unidentified 16-year-old was shot multiple times at a Citgo Gas Station at Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue and was in stable condition. The following night another unidentified 16-year-old was fatally shot in West Little River around the 8000 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police.

On Christmas Eve, 23-year-old Jonathan Soto was shot and killed after an argument at the Tropicana Bar on Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue. Police arrested Cornelius Goodman, 31, and have charged him with second-degree murder.

The most recent incidents happened Tuesday night as five people were shot outside a home in the area of Northwest 86th Terrace and 17th Avenue. None of them was seriously injured.

Shortly after that, on Tuesday night, police said a man suffering some type of illness took his own life in the lobby of North Shore Medical Center before he could be admitted. And shortly before midnight, a 26-year-old man named Philip Lee Williams was found dead by police just outside the Liberty Square housing project.