16-year-old boy shot at a gas station; third child struck by gunfire since Friday

A 16-year-old boy was shot at multiple times at a north Miami-Dade gas station Thursday night, police say.

The teen — who has not been identified — was sitting in the passenger seat of a black two-door Honda when someone approached the vehicle, began shooting and took off, police said. The boy’s friend, who was driving, was inside the service station. Police don’t know whether the shooter was on foot or in a car.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. at a Citgo service station on Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue. The fueling station remained closed and blocked by police tape as police officers used flashlights to look for evidence. Nearly a dozen evidence markers marking bullet shell casings were on the scene.

When the driver returned to the car, he found his passenger had been shot. Police said the driver immediately looked up the closest hospital, North Shore Medical Center, 1100 NW 95th St., and drove him there. That’s when emergency staff called 911 to report the shooting. The driver led police to the Citgo station.

The boy was then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. It was unclear late Thursday evening where the teen was shot and how many gunshots he sustained.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome told reporters the driver’s quick thinking “possibly could have played a role in saving his friend’s life.” The hospital is about eight blocks from the shooting scene.

This is the third shooting of a child in Miami-Dade County since Friday. Around sunset last Friday evening, 2-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas was shot and killed while riding his scooter in the courtyard of the Arthur May Villas housing complex in Goulds. Police said he was killed by a stray bullet. They are looking for the shooter.

About two hours later, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at a mobile home park in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police said the teen was inside the Trinidad Trailer Park, at 8202 NW Miami Court, when someone exited a white vehicle and shot him and then fled in the vehicle.

“This is the third time this week where a minor has been struck by gunfire. We need to put a stop to this. We need the community to get together to give us information about these individuals or anybody that may be in this area that is doing these things so that our detectives can take care of business and put them behind bars,” Colome said.

Earlier this month, 43-year-old Alicia Roundtree was driving home from a Miami Gardens Publix when she was hit by gunfire and killed in what police are calling a random shooting. The shooter has yet to be identified.

The shooting at the Citgo station happened next door to the housing complex where 6-year-old King Carter was shot and killed last year. Months later, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 27-year-old man was shot in the upper arm — all near the same area.