Crime

16-year-old boy fatally shot in West Little River is fourth child shot in a week

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

December 22, 2017 10:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the West Little River neighborhood Friday night, Miami-Dade police said. He was the fourth child shot in Miami-Dade County in a week.

The teen was found shot to death on the 8000 block of Northwest 14th Street just after 7:40 p.m. Police don’t know how many times he was hit, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome.

“There’s a lot of casings at the scene,” he said, referring to the pieces of metal left behind after a bullet is fired from a gun.

Police have no information on a shooter and have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Colome said the teen boy was not a Miami-Dade resident.

“Devastating news on the first night of Winter Break. Our community must become safer for children and teens,” tweeted Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. “Violence against young people cannot be tolerated. We are better than this.”

The week of violence started Dec 15, when 2-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas was shot and killed while riding his new scooter in the courtyard of his family’s housing complex in Goulds. Two hours later, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting in the passenger seat of a car at a Citgo service station on Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue. He’s the only child who survived his gunshot wounds this week.

