Miami police blocked off a stretch of Northwest First Street, from Seventh to Eighth avenues, as they investigated a dead body found in Little Havana on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.
Little Havana - Flagami

Miami police find body in the street after early morning shooting

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 26, 2017 08:47 AM

Miami police blocked off a stretch of a Little Havana street after a body with several gunshot wounds was found in the area early Tuesday morning.

The body was found at Northwest First Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues at about 2:20 a.m., according to police spokesman Christopher Bess.

Miami police were responding to a separate 911 call when they heard shots being fired. They searched the area and found the unidentified victim’s body.

Fire rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. Bess said that police have not identified potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Police cruisers and crime scene tape blocked off the intersection of First Street and Eighth Avenue and police also blocked southbound traffic along Eighth Avenue at First Street.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

  Comments  

