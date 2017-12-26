Five people, including a boy, 17, shot in Northwest Miami-Dade

Five people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot Tuesday night in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.
The victims, who range in age from 17 to 23, according to police, were shot at about 8 p.m. in the area of 17th Avenue and Northwest 86th Terrace.
The five victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade police had not released any information about their condition.
This story will be updated.
Charles Rabin: 305-376-3672, @ChuckRabin
