Crime

Five people, including a boy, 17, shot in Northwest Miami-Dade

By Charles Rabin And Howard Cohen

crabin@miamiherald.com

hcohen@miamiherald.com

December 26, 2017 10:15 PM

Five people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot Tuesday night in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The victims, who range in age from 17 to 23, according to police, were shot at about 8 p.m. in the area of 17th Avenue and Northwest 86th Terrace.

The five victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade police had not released any information about their condition.

This story will be updated.

Charles Rabin: 305-376-3672, @ChuckRabin

