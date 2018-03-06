The week’s first salmonella dog food recall, second of March, eighth in 26 days

The pet food industry didn’t confined its contaminations to February.
Raw Basics recalled one lot of Tucker’s Pork-Bison Boxes after salmonella was found in it, the eighth salmonella dog food recall in 26 days.
Nebraska’s Department of Agriculture found the salmonella in Tucker’s, as it did the Steve’s Real Food Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe that was recalled Friday for salmonella. When reached Tuesday evening, Steve’s said there’s no connection -- it manufactures its own food, in Oregon, and doesn’t supply other companies.
The recalled Tucker’s lot is No. 27717 with a best by date of April 17, 2019. There are 108 5-pound boxes in the lot, which were sold out of retail pet specialty stores.
Not only can pets get salmonella from contaminated food and suffer from lethargy, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and fever, but humans can get it from handling the food or surfaces that have touched the food. That happened with Raws for Paws ground turkey in February.
People with salmonella can suffer the aforementioned symptoms and, occasionally, worse: urinary tract infections, arterial infections, endocarditis.
Those who bought the Tucker’s 5-pound Pork-Bison Boxes can toss them or return them to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 800-219-3650.
An updated list of pet food recalls for salmonella or listeria in the last 26 days:
▪ Raws for Paws ground turkey, Feb. 8.
▪ Smokehouse Beefy Munchies treats, Feb. 8. Smokehouse expanded its Beefy Munchies recall on Feb. 15 to include all lots, varieties and best by dates.
▪ Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, Feb. 10. These actually prompted an FDA alert concerning Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural after four recalls for salmonella or listeria and multiple complaints over a 16-month period. “The FDA has investigated six complaints of illness and death in animals that have eaten the recalled products,” the alert stated.
▪ Redbarn, 7-inch Bully Sticks, Feb. 15.
▪ TruPet, Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight treats, Feb. 23.
▪ Northwest Naturals, Chicken and Salmon, Feb. 23.
▪ Carnivore Meat Company, Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs, Feb. 26.
▪ Kitten Grind raw pet food, Thursday.
▪ Steve’s Real Food’s Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe, Friday.
▪ Tucker’s Pork-Bison Formula, Tuesday.
And there’s also the Feb. 15 “withdrawal” of Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy canned dog food back to 2016 that became a recall on Friday after J.M. Smucker admitted they contained pentobarbital, the sedative used to put dogs down.
