Pets

Salmonella found in yet another dog food brand causes recall reaching 21 states

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 03, 2018 10:48 AM

Maybe dog owners should just start cooking for their pooches as they do for themselves.

The eighth salmonella or listeria dog food recall in 24 days involves one lot of Steve’s Real Food’s Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe, but one lot that went to 21 states. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture found salmonella when testing a retail sold sample.

The 5-pound bags in lot No. E 178 with a best by date of Sept. 17, 2018, went to retail stores in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Dogs with salmonella can suffer from vomiting, regular diarrhea, bloody diarrhea and fever. Even if a dog suffers lesser symptoms — fever, decreased appetite — the dog can be a salmonella carrier to other pets or to humans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Humans also can get salmonella from handling contaminated food or touching unwashed surfaces that the food touched. In people, salmonella can cause the same problems as in pets, but also arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Those with this food in this lot should toss it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with question can call Steve’s Real Food at 888-526-1900, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

An updated list of recent pet food salmonella or listeria recalls:

▪ Raws for Paws ground turkey, Feb. 8.

▪ Smokehouse Beefy Munchies treats, Feb. 8. Smokehouse expanded its Beefy Munchies recall on Feb. 15 to include all lots, varieties and best by dates.

▪ Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, Feb. 10. These actually prompted an FDA alert concerning Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural after four recalls for salmonella or listeria and multiple complaints over a 16-month period. “The FDA has investigated six complaints of illness and death in animals that have eaten the recalled products,” the alert stated.

▪ Redbarn, 7-inch Bully Sticks, Feb. 15.

▪ TruPet, Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight treats, Feb. 23.

▪ Northwest Naturals, Chicken and Salmon, Feb. 23.

▪ Carnivore Meat Company, Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs, Monday.

▪ Kitten Grind raw pet food, Thursday.

▪ Steve’s Real Food’s Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe, Friday.

And there’s also the Feb. 15 “withdrawal” of Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy canned dog food back to 2016 for possibly having pentobarbital, the sedative used to put dogs down.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

More Videos

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass 2:01

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass

Pause
More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland 5:04

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides 3:16

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 2:02

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test

How did wolves become dogs? 5:24

How did wolves become dogs?

In rat vs. snake, an unlikely victor 2:38

In rat vs. snake, an unlikely victor

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals 1:01

COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass 2:01

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass

Pause
More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland 5:04

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides 3:16

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 2:02

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test

How did wolves become dogs? 5:24

How did wolves become dogs?

In rat vs. snake, an unlikely victor 2:38

In rat vs. snake, an unlikely victor

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals 1:01

COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass

View More Video