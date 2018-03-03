Salmonella found in yet another dog food brand causes recall reaching 21 states

Maybe dog owners should just start cooking for their pooches as they do for themselves.
The eighth salmonella or listeria dog food recall in 24 days involves one lot of Steve’s Real Food’s Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe, but one lot that went to 21 states. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture found salmonella when testing a retail sold sample.
The 5-pound bags in lot No. E 178 with a best by date of Sept. 17, 2018, went to retail stores in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Dogs with salmonella can suffer from vomiting, regular diarrhea, bloody diarrhea and fever. Even if a dog suffers lesser symptoms — fever, decreased appetite — the dog can be a salmonella carrier to other pets or to humans.
Humans also can get salmonella from handling contaminated food or touching unwashed surfaces that the food touched. In people, salmonella can cause the same problems as in pets, but also arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.
Those with this food in this lot should toss it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with question can call Steve’s Real Food at 888-526-1900, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
An updated list of recent pet food salmonella or listeria recalls:
▪ Raws for Paws ground turkey, Feb. 8.
▪ Smokehouse Beefy Munchies treats, Feb. 8. Smokehouse expanded its Beefy Munchies recall on Feb. 15 to include all lots, varieties and best by dates.
▪ Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, Feb. 10. These actually prompted an FDA alert concerning Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural after four recalls for salmonella or listeria and multiple complaints over a 16-month period. “The FDA has investigated six complaints of illness and death in animals that have eaten the recalled products,” the alert stated.
▪ Redbarn, 7-inch Bully Sticks, Feb. 15.
▪ TruPet, Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight treats, Feb. 23.
▪ Northwest Naturals, Chicken and Salmon, Feb. 23.
▪ Carnivore Meat Company, Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs, Monday.
▪ Kitten Grind raw pet food, Thursday.
▪ Steve’s Real Food’s Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe, Friday.
And there’s also the Feb. 15 “withdrawal” of Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy canned dog food back to 2016 for possibly having pentobarbital, the sedative used to put dogs down.
