Salmonella and listeria found in this cat food after at least one kitten was killed

One lot of Kitten Grind raw pet food has been recalled after FDA testing found salmonella and listeria in the product.
The FDA tested the product after getting a complaint of two kitten deaths, one of which was confirmed to be from salmonella, according to the recall notice.
Pets can get salmonella or listeria from eating contaminated food, humans can get it from handling the food or touching surfaces the food has touched then not washing their hands. Two children caught salmonella from a product in one of the seven February dog food recalls for salmonella or listeria.
Both those foodborne sicknesses can be fatal to the young, the elderly and anyone with an immune system not at full strength. People with solid immune systems can still suffer vomiting, bloody diarrhea, muscle aches, fever and abdominal cramping.
The Kitten Grind recall covers lot No. GA1102, which can be found on the packaging, and manufactured on Nov. 2, 2017. The lot was distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas. The product, from Blue Ridge Beef, is sold in frozen 2-pound chubs.
Customers with the chubs can toss them or return them to the place of purchse for full refund. Anyone with questions can e-mail blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.
