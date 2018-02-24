Another salmonella dog food recall? Yep. And, there’s a listeria one, too.

Salmonella found in dog treats and listeria found in dog food caused a pair of Friday recalls that continued a terrible two weeks for pet food safety.
Though the contaminations were found by Michigan’s Department of Agriculture, both products are sold in many states.
TruPet recalled a lot of 2.5-ounce bags of Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight treats after salmonella was found in a sample. They were sold in the continental United States through Chewy.com and TruDog.com. The recall covers lot No. 20190514 13753.
Customers with the product should return it for a full refund. Those with questions can call TruPet at 800-476-8808.
Northwest Naturals recalled 5-pound frozen Chicken and Salmon chubs after Michigan found listeria when testing a chub that tested negative for E. coli and salmonella. The product went to distributors in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Rhode Island and to specialty pet retail stores from there. The best by code date is 15 082218.
Consumers with questions can call Northwest Naturals at 1-866-637-1872, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time or go to the website.
Not only can pets get salmonella or listeria from contaminated food or treats and suffer from lethargy, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and fever, but humans can get it from handling the food or surfaces that have touched the food, as happened with Raws for Paws ground turkey earlier this month.
People with salmonella can suffer the aforementioned symptoms and, occasionally, worse: urinary tract infections, arterial infections, endocarditis. Listeria can be fatal to the very young, the elderly or anyone with a damaged immune system. For normal, healthy people, the damage can be limited to vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramps and stiffness.
A run of contamination has run through the pet food industry this month.
▪ The same day as Raws for Paws ground turkey got recalled for salmonella, Feb. 8, Smokehouse Beefy Munchies treats got recalled for the same reason.
▪ Smokehouse expanded its Beefy Munchies recall on Feb. 15 to include all lots, varieties and best by dates. But that got quickly overshadowed by...
▪ A massive Feb. 15 recall of certain canned varieties of Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy dog food back to 2016 because some tested positive for pentobarbital, a sedative used in pet euthanasia.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
