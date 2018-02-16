Recall of dog treats that might have salmonella is now nationwide

Smokehouse Pet Products expanded a previous, limited recall of its Beefy Munchies dog treats on salmonella contamination concerns to include all varieties, sizes, package types and best by dates of Beefy Munchies sold in the United States.
This includes the plastic tubs of Beefy Bites.
Pets with salmonella can suffer from throwing up, bloody diarrhea, fever, lack of appetite and/or abdominal pain.
They can also pass salmonella along to pets and another humans. Two children caught salmonella, according to the FDA, from the Raws for Paws Ground Turkey recalled the same day last week as the earlier Beefy Munchies recall.
That covered only 4-ounce bags of Beefy Munchies with best by date of Oct. 25, 2019 and lot No. 449294. They were distributed in North Carolina, Washington, Colorado and Michigan. Colorado’s Department of Agriculture found salmonella in two 4-ounce bags.
Any unused Beefy Munchies or Beefy Bites can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Smokehouse at 1-877-699-7387, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Eastern time.
Colorado’s Department of Agriculture also recently found salmonella in a bag of Redbarn’s Bully Stick dog chews, sparking a nationwide recall of the 7-inch Bully Stick three packs.
On Redbarn’s website, company president Jeff Sutherland wrote, “This lot code, expiry date 112120ABC, was tested both at our Redbarn lab and by a third-party testing facility. Those tests were negative for salmonella or pathogens. Despite not being able to replicate these test results or receiving any negative reports from customers regarding these chews, we feel the best course of action is to recall this lot code of the product and keep our customers safe.”
Redbarn tells customers to return the chews to the store for refund. Anyone with questions can e-mail the company at info@redbarninc.com or call 1-800-775-3849, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
