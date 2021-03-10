Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘Time To Show Your Cards, Chris Grier’ Edition

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

No more secrets.

Free agency begins next Wednesday.

After two months of debate and speculation, teams will soon have to turn over their cards.

In reality, that process has already begun, with NFL franchises making big-time cuts and deciding who, if anyone, to franchise.

What does that mean for the Miami Dolphins?

They have the resources and the options to address all of their needs.

Wide receiver? Kenny Golladay is a name to follow.

Edge rusher? More quality options than usual.

Center? Chris Grier can even be choosy at that position.

Thanks to the pandemic, it’s going to be one of the wildest offseasons in recent memory.

Buckle up with us as we discuss it all in our final Dolphins in Depth podcast before the madness begins.