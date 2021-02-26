With Davon Godchaux’s time in Miami likely over, Dolphins need defensive tackle help

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

The Miami Dolphins were thrilled when Raekwon Davis slipped to them in the second round last April, convinced that his combination of size and athleticism would anchor their interior defense for the foreseeable future.

Through Year 1, that optimism seems warranted. Davis was more than solid in 2021, and his 40 tackles were second-most of any rookie defensive linemen behind only Chase Young. Pro Football Focus graded Davis out as the league’s 37th-best defensive tackle (out of 100 who qualified) last year.

Expect Davis’ role to only grow in 2021, particularly with a full offseason to prepare.

What does this mean for Davon Godchaux, who’s suddenly the Dolphins’ forgotten man after a forgettable contract year?

Nothing good.

And Godchaux, who missed the last 11 games of 2020 with a biceps injury, knows it.

Based on conversations he has had with friends since his injury, Godchaux — who is said to want a long-term contract that would put him in the top 20 of his position — seems resigned to the reality that his future is in a different city.

Godchaux has conveyed to multiple associates that he does not expect the Dolphins will offer him what he believes his value is. That means he will likely test the market when free agency begins in three weeks. At this point, Godchaux seems likely to move on, but in theory he could return if he is unable to land a significant deal elsewhere.

It has been no secret for basically a year that Godchaux wants to get paid, and before his disappointing 2020 season, that seemed plausible. He started 16 games in 2019, recording 75 tackles, two sacks and seven quarterback hits.

And yet, the Dolphins kept trying to replace him in the draft, taking Christian Wilkins in the first round in 2019 and Davis with the 56th pick a year ago.

Those moves, along with the lack of what Godchaux viewed as a worthy extension offer, telegraphed an eventual split.

And when he went down with that arm injury, his exit seemed almost inevitable. Godchaux recorded a career-low 16 tackles (including one for loss), zero sacks and two quarterback hits in 2020.

Most damaging, the Dolphins’ run defense was no worse — and actually seemed to improve — with Godchaux out of the lineup. The bulk of his snaps went to former waiver wire pickup Zach Sieler, who performed well enough to earn a two-year, $7.6 million contract extension in November.

With Sieler, Davis and Wilkins all back in 2021, the Dolphins have a good core at defensive tackle. But they probably need at least one more rotational player.

There are plenty available in free agency, but the Dolphins will probably be bargain shopping. The top-end players, including Giants stud Leonard Williams (projected by Spotrac to sign a multiyear contract paying in excess of $11 million annually), Browns three-technique Larry Ogunjobi (three for $28.2 million, per Spotrac) and Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (four for $45.9 million) are all probably too expensive. And while anything is possible, it’s hard to see Ndamukong Suh returning to the Dolphins’ locker room, particularly at a discount.

The Dolphins could kick the tires on Kawann Short or Jurrell Casey, cut by their respective teams recently for salary cap reasons, if they get squeezed by pandemic economics and have to sign one-year deals. They are just two of a bunch of 30-something defensive tackles available who could bring veteran savvy to what looks to be a very young group.