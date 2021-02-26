Free agency preview: The Dolphins need a center. All-pro Corey Linsley needs a job

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year.

Corey Linsley

2020 team: Green Bay Packers.

Position: Center.

Age: 29.

ESPN free agent ranking: 17.

2020 stats: Thirteen games (all starts), zero holding penalties, zero false starts, one sack allowed, 89.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

2020 salary: $8.5 million (including bonuses).

Market value (per Spotrac): Three years, $29.1 million.

Player summary: A former fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, Linsley has been Green Bay’s No. 1 center essentially from Day 1, starting 99 of a possible 112 games in seven NFL seasons. Linsley signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension in late 2017, but it will probably take more to keep him this time around. He was a first-team All-Pro for the first time in 2020.

Likelihood he joins the Dolphins: Moderate. Right now, Michael Deiter is the Dolphins’ de facto starting center, but that is certainly subject to change. Perhaps they bring back Ted Karras — they have expressed some interest in doing so — or perhaps they draft a center with one of their four top-50 picks. But if they look to free agency to address that need, Linsley is the best option available.

Quotable: “We’re not closing the door for anything, obviously, we’d never do that for any team, especially the Packers, but yeah, it definitely feels weird. Looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year. .... [There’s] a little more anxiety, a little more uncertainty, just wanting to get this all over and finding a new home.” — Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley on SiriusXM NFL Radio.