NFL trade deadline live blog: Drake is gone. Will the Miami Dolphins make more moves?

If the Miami Dolphins — or any NFL team, for that matter — is going to make any final, last-second trades, now is the day.

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. Tuesday and marks one of the final chances this season for teams to truly bolster their rosters — or, conversely, put themselves into better draft position, or get rid of unwanted contracts or players they don’t envision as part of their future.

The Dolphins, 0-7 on the year after Monday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the midst of a full-blown rebuild, have already made a plethora of trades over the past few months, including Monday’s move that sent running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional third-day pick in the 2020 draft.

That follows their offseason and early regular-season moves that sent Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The return on those trades: A treasure trove of draft picks, including three first-round picks (two in 2020 and one in 2021).

Are any other moves in store? Could the Dolphins potentially be buyers at the deadline as Chris Grier alluded to?

Follow along with our live blog throughout the day as we track all the moves throughout the league.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL