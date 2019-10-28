Miami Dolphins deal Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals. Here are the trade details

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) leaps over Washington Redskins Josh Norman (24) in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, October, 13, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins have traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2020 draft pick, the Miami Herald has confirmed.

Drake was sent to Arizona for a sixth-round draft pick that can become a fifth, NFL Network reported.

The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

Drake, the dynamic running back who scored the game-winning touchdown in the Miami Miracle last season, all but said goodbye to Dolphins fans with an Instagram post Sunday night.

Drake finishes his often-frustrating time in Miami with 1,532 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 333 carries. The 25-year-old out of Alabama also had six receiving touchdowns, including the wild, now-iconic final play of last year’s win against the Patriots.

But Drake, who is set to become a free agent next offseason, was never truly embraced by either of the Dolphins’ last two coaching staffs. Time and again, he had been passed over for playing time, including by Arian Foster, Jay Ajayi, Frank Gore and most recently Mark Walton and Kalen Ballage.

While he remained a professional public profile, behind the scenes, he was unhappy with his role and didn’t take seriously a contract extension offer by the Dolphins earlier this season.

And when Drake was left home for Monday’s game against the Steelers, it was clear the end was near. With Drake out of the picture, the Dolphins’ top remaining running backs are Walton, Ballage, Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird.

Kenyan Drake was curiously under used in his time with the Dolphins by multiple coaching staffs. But he’ll always have this...

pic.twitter.com/aztJNvhy3t — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 28, 2019