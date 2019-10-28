With the trade deadline Tuesday, are the Dolphins done dealing? Grier weighs in

General manager Chris Grier met with reporters before Monday night’s Dolphins-Steelers game and weighed in on the Kenyan Drake trade and more.

The highlights:

▪ The Dolphins “weren’t looking to trade Kenyan,” but “we keep fielding calls from people. A lot of people were calling.” The Dolphins got “the best value we could get” from the Cardinals, who sent Miami a third-day 2020 pick. The Drake deal was the sixth trade swung by the Dolphins since late August.

▪ Contract extension talks with Drake earlier this season went nowhere. Was the organization’s sense that he did not want to be in Miami beyond this season? “We’ll keep those between us. You know we don’t do it through the media. Kenyan handled himself well. He was a professional and at the end of the day, we had to do what was best for the Dolphins.”

▪ Are the Dolphins done dealing? Probably — “we’re not shopping anybody, but we’re getting calls,” Grier said — but there’s a chance the Dolphins might actually be buyers at Tuesday’s deadline. “There are some things that might tempt us,” Grier said. “We’ve had some conversations.”

▪ Reshad Jones’ contract might make him impossible to trade. He’s still owed $6.9 million this season — a steep price for a guy who does not play a premium position and missed his fourth game of the season Monday. Grier said the Dolphins “have not gotten one call on Reshad all year. I think the only time we got one was February of last year. And then we held a press conference with you all saying that he wasn’t going anywhere. We have not fielded one call. Reshad’s been great. He’s been a complete professional. He’s crushed he’s not playing tonight with his injury.”