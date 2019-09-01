Another one gone: Dolphins’ Kiko Alonso reportedly dealt to the Saints

Miami Dolphons Kiko Alonso talks about yoga during time off Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso talks about doing yoga during his time off on Monday, November 12, 2018, at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso talks about doing yoga during his time off on Monday, November 12, 2018, at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

The Dolphins aren’t done dealing.

On Sunday morning, they traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network first reported.

The terms were not immediately known.

The move comes a day after the Dolphins sent Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans for a massive package that included two first-round picks.

Alonso knew was all but gone late last week, as he cleared out his locker before Saturday’s cuts. He declined repeated interview requests in the locker room in his final days with the team.

In three years with the Dolphins, Alonso started all 46 games in which he appeared, totaling 556 tackles and five interceptions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.