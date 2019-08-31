Miami Dolphins trade Tunsil, Stills to Texans for treasure trove of picks

Dolphins OT Laremy Tunsil on trying to get better Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil speaks to the media after practice at Dolphins training facility in Davie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil speaks to the media after practice at Dolphins training facility in Davie.

The Dolphins and Texans pulled off a blockbuster trade Saturday. Miami sent Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston for a number of high draft picks, including a first-rounder.

The compensation in return: a first-round pick in 2020, a first-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2021, the Miami Herald has learned.

NFL Network reports that the Texans are also sending Johnson Bademosi and OL Julien Davenport to Miami as part of the deal.

It was a stunner, consider Tunsil-to-Houston appeared dead earlier in the day.

That’s because the Texans shipped Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks for a third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.

But Chris Grier kept at it, and a deal got done, pending physicals.

Conversations between the Dolphins and Texans about a potential Tunsil trade continued even after Miami landing Clowney no longer became possible, a highly credible league source tells the Miami Herald.

The Texans still badly needed offensive line help, and a league executive told the Herald that Bill O’Brien and his staff “will be aggressive, I’m sure,” to land a top talent. The source was right.

The news will come as a shock to Xavien Howard. The two young stars recently sat for a Miami Herald photo shoot, and after the Clowney-Seahawks deal was announced, posted a picture from that shoot with the caption, “Shaq & Kobe.”

Last week, a well-placed source told the Miami Herald that “the backlash [in the Dolphins locker room] would be amazing,” if Tunsil were dealt. “Guys would legit revolt.”

But Grier and Brian Flores are obviously less concerned about the short-term blowback than they are building a roster juggernaut in the future. And with at least 11 draft picks in 2020, they are in position to do that.

Landing another first-rounder for Tunsil lets the Dolphins control the entire draft.

Meanwhile, Kiko Alonso remains — for now — a member of the team despite cleaning out his locker before Saturday’s cuts.

▪ Along with 10 linemen, the Dolphins kept two quarterbacks, six receivers, four tight ends and six running backs/fullbacks. They have four corners, three defensive ends, four defensive tackles, six linebackers and five safeties.

The Dolphins, over the past two days, released these players on offense: quarterback Jake Rudock, receivers Brice Butler, Isaiah Ford, T.J. Rahming, Trenton Irwin and Reece Horn; running back Kenneth Farrow; tight end Dwayne Allen (with an injury settlement) and offensive linemen Kyle Fuller, Jayrd-Jones Smith, Michael Dunn, Terry Adams and Aaron Monteiro.

The Dolphins released these players on defense: defensive ends Tank Carradine (a surprise), Tyrone Holmes and Dewayne Hendrix; defensive tackles Cory Thomas, Joey Mbu, Jamiyus Pittman and Durval Queriroz Neto; linebackers Terrance Smith, Tre’ Watson and Nick DeLuca; cornerbacks Tyler Patmon, Jalen Davis, Nik Needham, Davis Rivers,Cornell Armstrong and Torry McTyer and safety Maurice Smith.

Undrafted rookie Wes Farnsworth also was released, with John Denney retaining Dolphins long snapper duties for a 15th season.

Also, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley were placed on the physically unable to perform list and must sit out the first six weeks (or five games) of the season. Both had knee surgery last season.