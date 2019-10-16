One mock draft has a QB going No. 1 overall, but it’s not who you think, Dolphins fans

SHARE COPY LINK

The latest Pro Football Focus NFL mock draft is out, and a SEC quarterback is projected to go as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

However, it’s not the quarterback you’re thinking.

The Miami Dolphins “Tank for Tua” plan to earn the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft with the worst record this season in order to snag Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is askew, according to PFF.

They project LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to go No. 1 overall.

Burrow has completed 79.57 percent of his passes for 2,157 yards in six games this season. He also has 25 touchdown passes against three interceptions for a 218.11 quarterback rating.

“Burrow has sustained elite play every game for half a season,” PFF wrote in its latest mock draft. “He’s torched one of the best secondaries in college football. He’s got a stronger arm and quicker release that Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. We’ve never seen a quarterback with a higher passing grade through the first seven weeks of the season. He may not be at the top of boards right now, but he’s shooting his way up there.”

But there’s more to this for Dolphins fans. PFF doesn’t have the Dolphins with the No. 1 overall pick, rather slotting the Cincinnati Bengals in that spot. PFF forecasts the Dolphins with the second pick, where they’re projected to take Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.

“I firmly believe the Dolphins didn’t gut their roster completely to get a consolation prize at QB,” PFF wrote. “If they don’t have their guy at number one overall, they’ll go best player available. With the highest pass-rushing grade we’ve ever seen from a defensive lineman, Young certainly qualifies as that.”

Further, PFF has the Dolphins taking Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs with the eighth pick that was gained from the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with the Steelers, and has Tagovailoa dropping to 10th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes tweeted last Saturday about Tagovailoa, and how his belief was Tua was a backup NFL quarterback at best.

Sunday’s game, where the Washington Redskins beat the Dolphins 17-16, was dubbed the “Tank Bowl,” by sports apparel company BreakingT in their latest T-shirt design.

The Dolphins and Bengals could be playing for the first pick in next year’s draft when the two play Dec. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium.