Podcast: The ‘What If We Go Through All Of This Pain For Nothing?’ Edition

It’s podcast time again, and Salguero wasn’t in an optimistic mood.

He kept bringing up a troubling question: What if this grand plan fails?

Or put a finer point on it: What if the Dolphins draft the wrong quarterback at No. 1?

It’s a reasonable fear.

Of the past 14 quarterbacks taken first overall, just one — Eli Manning — went on to win a Super Bowl.

Beasley tried the glass half-full approach, but it’s true: For the Dolphins’ rebuild to be a success, they will have to buck some big-time historical trends.

So there’s a real possibility that all of this pain will be for naught.

We get into that (and a little Bills talk) in our latest offering.