Arrest made in UF-LSU game bomb threat. It was all because of a large bet, police say

An arrest was made surrounding the alleged bomb threat to the Florida-LSU football game last Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to multiple reports.

The ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge, WBRZ, reported University of Alabama freshman Connor Bruce Croll, 19, was arrested as a suspect in calling in a bomb threat at Tiger Stadium during Saturday’s game.

“Police say he admitted to calling in the threat, saying he wanted to stop the game because ‘his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet,’” according to WBRZ.

According to ESPN and the Associated Press, an LSU spokesperson’s statement read:

“Protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter.”

Croll, who is from Crozet, Virginia, is being held without bond in Tuscaloosa after school police arrested him Sunday as a “fugitve from justice,” according to WBRZ.

Croll faces unspecified charges in Baton Rouge, according to ESPN.