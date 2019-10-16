Quarterback carousel: Dolphins bench Josh Rosen, name Ryan Fitzpatrick starter vs. Bills

SHARE COPY LINK

For the second time this season, the Miami Dolphins are making a quarterback change.

After nearly guiding the Dolphins to a come-from-behind victory against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Brian Flores announced Wednesday.

“We’re going to start Fitz this week,” the coach said. “We kind of came to that conclusion the last couple days. We decided that we felt like that was the best thing for this team. The best opportunity for this team to go up into a tough environment and try to pull out a win and we do that on a weekly basis. What’s the best grouping of players — offense, defense, kicking game — to help us try to win the game?”

Fitzpatrick started the first two games of the season before Miami (0-5) turned to quarterback Josh Rosen in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Rosen started the next three game before throwing a pair of interceptions and taking five sacks against the Redskins on Sunday. Fitzpatrick entered with the Dolphins trailing by two touchdowns and guided Miami within a two-point conversion of its first win. The Dolphins failed a two-point conversion in the final seconds and lost 17-16 after trailing 17-3.

Fitzpatrick struggled in his first two weeks as a starter, completing 25 of 50 passes for 274 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions in a pair of blowout losses. Rosen entered both games in relief of Fitzpatrick in garbage time and outplayed the veteran to get the nod as the starter for the next three weeks.

Fitzpatrick, however, led Miami to its best half of football Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins, who hadn’t scored in the second half all season, scored 13 in the fourth quarter after Fitzpatrick entered. Fitzpatrick went 12 of 18 with 132 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVante Parker with six seconds left to cut Washington’s lead to 17-16 in Miami Gardens.