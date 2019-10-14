Want to celebrate the Dolphins’ futile season? There’s a T-shirt now.

SHARE COPY LINK

About 10 months after the Miami Miracle was immortalized in a shirt, hoodie and coffee mug, a new shirt has hit the market related to the Miami Dolphins.

Except this time, it’s not celebrating a big victory over the New England Patriots, but a season of futility culminating with Sunday’s game.

BreakingT, which calls itself a “real-time sports” apparel company, announced a new shirt Monday, one that commemorates the Dolphins loss to the Washington Redskins dubbed the “Tank Bowl.”

The Tank Bowl references the “Tanking for Tua” mantra to land the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft for having the worst record this season and taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even if former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes thinks he’ll only become an NFL backup QB at best.

“Lose to win, and no one is better at that than Miami,” the company wrote in its description of the new design.

Nick Torres designed the heather aqua T-shirt with orange and white print. The shirt costs $28 and comes in sizes small to triple extra large.

Though the shirt’s design refers to the Dolphins as the Tank Bowl 2019 Champions with the final score of 17-16 printed underneath, there is another team vying for the No. 1 pick as the worst NFL team this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are also winless at 0-6, while the Dolphins have played one fewer game at this point. The two play Dec. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. So who knows? Maybe additional Tank Bowl memorabilia will arrive after that game.